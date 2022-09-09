Spring is a great time to visit the wetlands and enjoy the colours of the season - but this year there is even more colour than usual.
A colourful knitted and crocheted installation called Wrapping the Wetlands.
Wrapping or yarn bombing is a form of urban art where yarn in any form (knit, crochet, latch hook, cross stitch, amigurumi or simple wrapping) adorns an object in the environment.
Whether it's wrapping a railing on the jetty in colourful bunting, knitting a beanie for a tree stump or covering a tree in crochet, yarn bombing brings warmth and whimsy and makes people smile.
You'll find bees in trees, bears in a boat, five owls in a tree, teddies having tea, flowers on seats and lots more while enjoying an easy, flat walk around the pond.
Wetlands volunteers, school groups, the Country Women's Association, craft and knitting groups, and many others in the community have knitted and crocheted more than 600 masterpieces for the display.
The wraps will be in place until October 7 (this includes the school holidays). They will be checked regularly to ensure they remain in place and are not a threat to any wetlands wildlife. At the end of the display, the Hunter Wetlands Centre will donate, return, reuse or recycle all works.
