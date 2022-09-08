Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer Brett Cavanough wary of heavy run for It's Me

By Craig Kerry
September 8 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Cavanough. Picture by Muswellbrook Race Club

Scone trainer Brett Cavanough will be taking no risks with It's Me in the group 2 Sheraco Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.