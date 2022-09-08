Trainer Brett Cavanough wary of heavy run for It's Me

Scone trainer Brett Cavanough will be taking no risks with It's Me in the group 2 Sheraco Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill on Saturday.
Advertisement
It's Me, a $6 favourite with Bet365 for the October 15 $2 million Kosciuszko (1200m), was a $15 hope for the Sheraco but Cavanough said the six-year-old may not run.
The Rosehill track was in the soft range on Thursday and there was a strong chance of rain on Friday morning.
It's Me has come back from tendon injuries before and after her 2020 Kosciuszko win and she had a first victory since two weeks ago at Eagle Farm to announce herself as a genuine contender again.
Slot-holders for the Kosciuszko are drawn Friday and It's Me looked certain to be picked early. Cavanough said he would rethink a run on Saturday if the Rosehill track worsened.
"I'd like to think it will be a [soft] six," Cavanough said. "It's a five at the moment with rain forecast, and the rail is out five metres, so I'm a bit sceptical.
"She's great. I'm really happy with her but I don't want a heavy track. I'd like her to be on top of the ground where she can run time. And we're only at the start of the carnival.
"The Sheraco just presented as a nice race, a fortnight in between runs and some black type for her. It just looks the right race so hopefully we get the conditions."
He also hoped to get a slot for Fender ($17) in the Kosciuszko.
"He ran third in the Ramornie [Handicap] and fifth in the [Gold Coast] Goldmarket the other day," he said. "He's flying and is probably in the top five country sprinters in NSW, so he should get picked."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.