Brad Elder eyeing milestone win at Newcastle

Louth Park driver Brad Elder will look to crack 500 career winners when he heads to Newcastle Paceway on Friday night for the second round of Hawkesbury to Hunter heats.
The 24-year-old had a winning double at Tamworth on Thursday for his father Darren, with Nightwatch Star and Flare Up, which led all the way in a NSW Breeders Challenge three-year-old fillies heat.
The double took Elder to 498 driving wins and he heads to Newcastle with prospects of another.
Last week at Newcastle he qualified Big Skewy (Darren Elder) for the Hawkesbury to Hunter final with a dominant win and he has drives in each of the final three heats in round two.
He will steer first-up Kiwi import Hezashadowplaya and last-start winner Im Boo in the first two for his father, then Amused for Richard Williams in the last qualifier.
The six heat winners and four fastest seconds progress to the final.
Race one is 6.10pm.
