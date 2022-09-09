'It has changed our lives' Advertising Feature

For Lake Macquarie lovebirds Lisa and Geoff, foster care has introduced them to a whole new world. A wonderful world full of love, learning and laughter that has brought immeasurable joy to their lives.

As respite carers, Lisa and Geoff consider themselves lucky to play a role in their foster child's life.

Every fortnight, they look after eight-year-old Toby*.

"He is part of the family, he has met our parents, siblings and friends," Geoff said. "Toby always has a smile on his face when he comes over. A couple of months ago, he said I love you for the first time and it was pretty special."

When it comes to why they foster, the answer is simple.

"We foster because we enjoy it and because it makes the children happy," Geoff said.

"It means we can share our experiences and values with them as well as our hobbies, interests and families."

The pair became carers after hearing about the number of young people who need help. "It's a combination, I think of being Catholic and the social justice aspect of that as well as an obvious need in the community," Lisa said.

"Also, it has opened up a new world to us - a colourful innocent world that we wouldn't normally have access to. It really opens your eyes to your own problems; it puts it all in perspective.

"Our problems are not as big as we think they are."

With nearly 50,000 children in Australia currently unable to live with their birth families, Lisa and Geoff encourage anyone interested to become foster carers.

If you have space in your heart and home for a child or young person, CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning want to hear from you.

Through no fault of their own, children can find themselves in situations where they cannot live with their birth family.

With your help, we can give them a safe and loving environment to heal from their past and grow into their future.

This might be for a night, a week, a few years, or until a child reaches adulthood. There are several types of care you can get involved in, including immediate or crisis care, respite care, short to medium term/restoration care and permanent care.

CatholicCare Director Gary Christensen is encouraging anyone interested to reach out.

"There is an overwhelming shortage of foster carers in our region," he said.

"And, what these children need, is a safe place to call home. However foster carers can offer young people so much more than that.

If you have space in your heart and home for a child or young person, please get in contact - you can help us change their lives. - CatholicCare Director Gary Christensen

"They can provide everyday important opportunities and a secure and stable environment to children who often come from complicated backgrounds.

"Many have experienced trauma, neglect or abuse and they deserve a fresh start, love, and support.

"If you have space in your heart and home for a child or young person, please get in contact - you can help us change their lives for the better."

Visit catholiccare.org.au/foster-care for details.