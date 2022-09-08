FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a brood of ducklings after they fell down a quack in a drain at Balarang Street, Maryland.
Wallsend Fire and Rescue NSW crews rushed to the scene about 8:30am on Thursday on reports an undisclosed number of ducklings were trapped down a drain.
Advertisement
Upon arrival, refusing to wing-it, crews established a command post just beside the drain to formulate a plan on how to rescue them from fowl-play.
Crews removed the metal grate before one of Wallsend's 'bravest' reportedly offered to be lowered head first inside the tight space.
The firefighter was lowered down the 40 centimetre drop where he attempted to retrieve the debilitated ducklings.
The firefighter gave it a good quack, and each duckling was extricated from the cold, murky waters of Maryland's drainage network before being put into the care of Hunter Wildlife Rescue.
According to Wallsend Fire and Rescue NSW, it's undetermined how the ducklings made their way into the drain, it is believed they may have attempted to cross the road north of the drain before tripping over a large quack and falling in.
Wallsend Fire and Rescue NSW reportedly declined Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service assistance in winching the ducklings out.
Unfortunately two ducklings did not survive the ordeal.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.