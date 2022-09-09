FOR "three decades" Catherine Henry has litigated cases for women experiencing poor or "avoidable" health outcomes and lobbied for reform.
Now, along with her team at Catherine Henry Lawyers, she has written a "comprehensive guide" on women's health and law.
Launched at a Women's Health Week forum at Fort Scratchley on Thursday, the free e-book - Your Body Your Health: A legal guide to women's health - is available via chlawyers.com.au.
The book covers abortion, contraception, pregnancy, childbirth, surgery, ageing, pain, sexual and other violence, mental health and aged care.
"Women have historically been treated as guinea pigs by the medical industry with devastating consequences," Ms Henry said.
"Implants, hormone replacement therapy and vaginal mesh are three examples. "Our health law team has seen the whole gamut of health issues that women face. We wanted to write a comprehensive guide - from before the cradle to grave - to help women know their legal rights in relation to health issues."
A panel of Hunter women discussed the challenges facing women in the area of health and what can be done to advance women's interests, rights and outcomes at Thursday's forum. Panellists included Member for Wallsend Sonia Hornery, Maroba Aged Care CEO Viv Allanson, Victims of Crime Assistance League Newcastle CEO Kerrie Thompson, GP Specialist in Reproductive and Sexual Health Dr Phoebe Walsh and Oasis Solutions principal, former nurse and academic Dr Shirley Shulz-Robinson.
