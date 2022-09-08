HUNTER students and teachers have been celebrated for their achievements, resilience and contribution to public education, at the NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the 128 awards highlighted schools with innovative programs for literacy, numeracy, science, student wellbeing and community partnerships.
Advertisement
"It is such a privilege to celebrate so many positive and diverse achievements right across the state that highlight the excellence in our public schools," Ms Mitchell said.
A group of 40 year 12 students received a Minister's Award for Excellence in Student Achievement for their personal values; efforts in academic, sporting, cultural and leadership fields; and commitment to their school community.
"These students, along with their teachers and families, have faced many challenges this year and have achieved against the odds," Ms Mitchell said.
"They are remarkable role models."
IN THE NEWS:
This included captains Mhairi Hammond and Thomas Muggleton-Ryan from Lambton High, prefect Cooper Ivory from Merewether High, Charles Mury from Hunter River Community School, captain Ellie Taylor from Warners Bay High and Savannah White from Morisset High.
Recipients of the Minister's Award for Excellence in Teaching included Sharon Devoy from Heaton Public, Melinda Horgan and Natalie Johnson from Mayfield East Public, Ami Morrow from Merewether High and Tim Post from Morisset High.
Jessica Somner from West Wallsend High School received the Secretary's Award for Excellent Service. West Wallsend High's Stage 6 IGNITE program received the Secretary's Award for an Outstanding School Initiative.
The citation described it as an "intensive case management initiative which provides wrap around strategies to respond to the specific needs of senior students at a point in time".
It said the initiative focused on developing a sense of belonging and connection with students and families to ensure learning and wellbeing supports were inclusive, personalised and meaningful.
It has led to a significant uplift in student attendance, retention and engagement, which contributed in 2021 to the school's best HSC results to date.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.