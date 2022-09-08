Hunter hosts panel discussion for National Child Protection Week

HUNTER activists What Were You Wearing will mark Child Protection Week by presenting a panel discussion tonight, September 9, at NUspace, Newcastle.
National Child Protection Week aims to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect and help increase safety and support for the most vulnerable members of society. The theme for this year is Every child, in every community, needs a fair go.
The ABS 2016 Personal Safety Survey found about 13 per cent of Australian adults experienced abuse during their childhood, including physical and sexual abuse.
The majority knew their perpetrator and experienced multiple incidents of abuse. It found people who experienced childhood abuse were three times more likely to experience partner violence as an adult than those who did not.
"We need to speak out to help ensure that every single child in Australia grows up feeling safe, supported and loved," What Were You Wearing Australia founder Sarah Williams said.
"We know that childhood abuse can have lifelong negative effects on those who experience it. With this panel we hope to help break the silence and reduce the stigma around these important issues."
Guest speakers include Disability Advocacy NSW's Vicki Weller, Newcastle Sexual Assault Service's Sharon Grimmond and CAPS Newcastle's Hilary Milton.
Details: Room X803 NUspace, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Tickets are $20 and include canapes, drinks and networking. Tickets to watch on Zoom are $5. eventbrite.com.au
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
