Greg Prichard: Why the NRL grand final winners will come from within the top four

I'm not looking past three teams when it comes to possible premiers now that we're down to the last eight standing.
Penrith, Parramatta and Cronulla - all for very different reasons as we enter what promises to be a fantastic finals series.
Advertisement
The NRL has been blessed in week one to get not one, but two match-ups it would crave at any stage of the finals - the Panthers versus the Eels and the Roosters up against the Rabbitohs.
I'll come back to those fixtures and what makes them so delicious in their appeal, but right off the top I want to make a few predictions.
If Parramatta can go on the road to BlueBet Stadium tonight and make it three wins in three games against Penrith this season it will set them on a course all the way to the grand final, where they'll meet the Panthers again.
I don't see Penrith not making the grand final even if they lose tonight.
This will likely be the game in which they're at their most vulnerable, with the bulk of their team returning after being rested in the final round and halfback Nathan Cleary playing his first game back from a five-match suspension.
But if the Eels don't win tonight I couldn't have a lot of faith in them to regroup in time for next week and win - whichever team they're playing.
This will be a mini grand final for them - they're going to invest an awful lot of emotion in it.
If they win and get next weekend off they would have plenty of time to come back down from the high and confidently prepare as a team that knows it deserves to be where it is and use that self-belief as a springboard into the decider by winning in week three.
If the Panthers win and then the Sharks beat North Queensland in the other clash of top-four teams at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday night - the home-ground advantage should give the Sharks the edge - I think Penrith and Cronulla will end up being the grand final teams.
I've seen no evidence that any team in the bottom half of the top eight is good enough to win the competition from there.
There's plenty of undoubted talent present in the cases of Melbourne, Sydney Roosters and South Sydney, but still not quite enough for any of them to overcome that huge challenge.
At the end of a long season the competition ladder can be relied upon to tell the truth. If you're not in the top four, you don't deserve to be there.
It doesn't necessarily mean you're incapable of winning the premiership, but only a fool would underestimate how difficult it is to come from the bottom half of the eight and make the grand final - let alone win it.
It's four weeks of high-pressure, win-or-go-home football with no respite, compared to the benefits of making the top four which are a passage straight through to week three if you win in week one or a second chance if you lose.
I can't see the Storm, Roosters, Rabbitohs or Canberra as being capable of pulling that off.
The Storm, drawing on their proven championship qualities, did well to steady themselves after losing four games in a row from round 16 to 19 and return to a position from which they could still make the top four. But it was never totally convincing.
The holes in the team were clear and when it came to the absolute crunch they were beaten in the last two rounds by the Roosters and the Eels.
Advertisement
The truth is Melbourne were no longer good enough to go all the way once star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen's season ended with a knee injury in round 18.
The Roosters played a very physical and emotion-sapping game against their arch rivals, Souths, in the final round and now they meet each other again in a sudden-death match at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.
Whichever team wins is - I think - going to be quite vulnerable against whichever losing top-four team they face next week.
The Raiders? They made a commendable late-season run to get to the finals, but they wouldn't be there had it not been for one of the all-time great late-season collapses by the Brisbane Broncos.
They've got a puncher's chance against Melbourne at AAMI Park on Saturday night, but if they do win that game the second week of the finals will see them out.
They're not good enough to go deep.
Advertisement
The Panthers-Eels game is a fascinating fixture on paper and I'm sure it won't disappoint on the field.
There are so many intriguing questions to be asked and answered.
The biggest, in my mind, is whether Eels halfback Mitchell Moses can finally rise to the next level and take his team all the way to grand final glory.
I've have my doubts until I see it happen, but who knows?
Maybe he's ready.
To do so he's going to have to play better than Cleary, who will be pumped up for a huge game but might be a bit rusty.
Advertisement
The halves pairings on both sides are going to have the ultimate say when it comes to the result.
Who wants more of the Roosters and Rabbitohs doing battle?
We all do, surely.
You don't have to follow either side to enjoy that.
It's going to be another rip-roaring affair, full of skill and spite.
How it ends up in terms of the result, I really don't care.
Advertisement
I just want to watch it from the start all the way to the finish, because there's no doubt it's going to be compulsive viewing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.