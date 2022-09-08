Top Hunter Valley trainer Jason Mackay to appeal interim suspension for positive swabs

Leading Hunter Valley greyhound trainer Jason Mackay will appeal an interim suspension handed down after confirmation of positive swabs from his two Million Dollar Chase semi-finalists.
The Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission (GWIC) released a statement on Wednesday saying tests of samples from Mackay-trained stars Zipping Maserati and Fantastic Raven had the shown the presence of a permanently banned prohibited substance.
GWIC said the investigation into the positives was ongoing but it had decided to impose an interim suspension, under rule 169(5)(c) of the Greyhound Racing Rules. It states that "pending the decision or outcome of an inquiry, the controlling body or stewards may direct that a licence or other type of authority or permission be suspended".
"Further analysis of the samples was conducted by a confirmatory laboratory, confirming the presence of a permanently banned prohibited substance," the GWIC statement read.
"After considering the evidence currently before the Commission and providing Mr Mackay the opportunity to make submissions, the Commission imposed an interim suspension upon Mr Mackay pending the finalisation of the inquiry into this matter."
Mackay told the Newcastle Herald that he would be appeal the decision then seek a stay to continue training. Even if successful, Mackay expected to be out for at least two to three weeks.
GWIC said an investigation started when the positive swabs were taken in out-of-competition tests on June 22 this year. That was two days before Zipping Maserati and Fantastic Raven competed in the Richmond Derby and Oaks final respectively, after both won their heats the previous week.
Fantastic Raven was second in the Oaks decider and Zipping Maserati was fifth in the Derby.
Both have since gone on to win through to Million Dollar Chase semi-finals at Wentworth Park on Friday week. The winners of the eight semi-finals move into the $1 million-to-the-winner final the following week.
Fantastic Raven won the MDC regional final at The Gardens last month, while Zipping Maserati claimed the Maitland decider on Monday, giving Mackay the Hunter double in the series.
Mackay has been the top Hunter trainer and one of the state's best for many years.
He was trying to get two more - Impress Shades and Fat Boy's Dream - into the MDC semis through final qualifiers at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
The owners of those dogs have been granted permission to transfer to another trainer, Brandy Hill conditioner Mark Davidson, ahead of Saturday night's heats.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
