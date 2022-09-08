POLICE investigating a Green Hills jewellery store robbery are hoping fresh images from CCTV footage can help guide a witness to crack the case.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter police district were called to the suburb's shopping centre about 9.30am on July 6 after reports of a robbery.
They were told a man approached the store, using a multi-tool emergency hammer to smash the glass of a cabinet before fleeing with about $107,000 in jewellery.
The State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad stepped in following inquiries by local police, forming Strike Force Malwood to investigate the incident.
Detectives released images on Thursday in the hopes it can push their inquiry forward.
The images show a man in dark clothing riding an orange and white dirt bike in the area a short time after the robbery.
Police said a 2011 white Jaguar XF sedan was seen following the bike, with a man exiting the car to speak with the motorcyclist a short time later.
That second man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his mid-30s, with red shoulder length hair. He is depicted wearing black pants, black shoes and a grey long-sleeved shirt with a black motif on the back.
The investigation continues.
PLEASE NOTE: CCTV images are available on the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Facebook page
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
