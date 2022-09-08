Newcastle Herald
Wind turbines unloaded at Newcastle's Mayfield 4 berth as Port of Newcastle starts using its $60 million pair of new cranes

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
September 8 2022 - 7:00pm
Mayfield 4 berth is built in front of what was once BHP's Newcastle steelworks. The Liebherr cranes can be seen on the wharf with yellow cabins.

PORT of Newcastle's new $60-million pair of German-built Liebherr 550 cranes are getting their first commercial workout this week, helping unload wind turbines from the Chinese cargo ship Da Ji.

