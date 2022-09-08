PORT of Newcastle's new $60-million pair of German-built Liebherr 550 cranes are getting their first commercial workout this week, helping unload wind turbines from the Chinese cargo ship Da Ji.
The China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) vessel arrived at Mayfield 4 on Wednesday night. NSW Port Authority shipping movements show it is due to depart on Monday.
Although Port of Newcastle has bought the cranes, cargo is moved across the wharves using private stevedoring companies, either Newcastle Stevedores, LINX or QUBE.
Port sources said Newcastle Stevedores were unloading the Da Ji.
Da Ji is described as a general cargo ship built in 2016. With a length of 180 metres and a beam of 28 metres it can carry almost 28,000 tonnes of freight.
Liebherr says the cranes, which arrived last month, have a 54-metre jib and can lift 154 tonnes.
Da Ji will also use its own deck cranes this visit.
The port has promised to formally unveil the new cranes once stevedores are more familiar with them.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
