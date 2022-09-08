Positive feedback on EPA climate policy

Hunter business and industry groups have welcomed the NSW EPA's proposal to establish emissions reduction targets for industrial polluters, potentially creating a template for broader national policies to combat climate change.
In a draft Climate Change Policy and Action Plan released on Thursday, and designed to guide industry and communities in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the authority is proposing a set of robust actions to achieve a 50 percent cut in carbon emissions by 2030 ( from 2005 levels) and reach net zero emissions by 2050.
Advertisement
The policy is likely to have major implications for the Hunter's energy intensive industrial sector and the mining and power generation industries.
The EPA has proposed a staged approach that is designed to support industry and allow reasonable time for businesses to plan for and meet new targets or requirements.
The policy also calls for progressively placing "feasible, evidence-based" greenhouse gas emission limits and other regulatory requirements on environment protection licenses for key industry sectors.
EPA chief executive Tony Chappel said the policy was not about implementing a 'one size fits all' approach to reducing emissions.
"One of the reasons we are doing this now is because it will give us an opportunity to look at what are the most cost effective opportunities for each sector and what they are doing already," he said.
"Some sectors will have a much easier pathway down to net zero than others. We need to take the next 18 months or so to work with each sector to really understand what best practice looks like."
NSW Minerals Council chief executive Stephen Galilee said the council supported climate change policy frameworks that were consistent with agreed international frameworks. It also supported the NSW and Australian government target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
"Like other industries, mining is making progress on emissions reductions, including a nearly 40 percent reduction in fugitive emissions in NSW since 2005. We welcome the EPA's commitment to consultation and will carefully and constructively review the NSW EPA's draft policy in consultation with the industry."
Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes said the proposed policy was not unexpected but would require careful consideration.
"We've been anticipating moves from government in terms of adopting a regulatory approach in the realm of mitigating greenhouse gas emissions as we move along the decarbonisation pathway," he said.
"In this context, the EPA policy and action plan are cautiously welcomed in the hope they will provide focus and clarity for businesses who will be expected to contribute to the efforts in order for the state to meets its 2030 and 2050 targets."
"This is a big policy that requires careful consideration and we'll be looking closely at the detail and talking to businesses that will be impacted to ensure there are no unintended impacts. There are many businesses in the region that already work quite closely with the EPA and are familiar with managing regulations within their business, and others that will be required to meet this challenge for the first time."
Nic Seton, Chief Executive of Parents for Climate Action, also welcomed the draft climate action plan.
"This announcement, a consequence of Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action's landmark win in the Land and Environment Court last year, is a critical development to ensure carbon emissions are reduced, with greenhouse gases being treated like other pollutants." she said.
"In particular Parents for Climate Action has been pleased to see that the EPA wants to hear from young people on its draft plan, as it noted (p 17) "Young people (and generations to come) will be affected more by climate change than older Australians alive today."
Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action spokeswoman Fiona Lee said the policy would go some way to regulating greenhouse gas emissions.
Advertisement
"Bushfire survivors like me have already endured the devastating effect of climate change on our lives, homes, jobs and security and we know that extreme weather events like these will only increase in intensity and frequency as global temperatures increase. We need drastic emissions reductions this decade to keep our communities safe from further climate dangers," she said.
The draft EPA Climate Change Policy and Action Plan is available at https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/
Comments are open until 3 November 2022.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.