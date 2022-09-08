Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Ian Macdonald and John Maitland had 'no relationship, no debt' in Doyles Creek deal, court told

By Greta Stonehouse
Updated September 8 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Maitland outside the Supreme Court.

A former Labor politician denies spinning a story to financially benefit an ex-union boss who says there was no deal for him to financially benefit from a lucrative coal exploration mining licence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.