Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newcastle drunk mobility scooter rider sentenced: John Gregory Compton handed conditional release order in Newcastle Local Court

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated September 8 2022 - 7:16am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Gregory Compton was sentenced in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

A MOBILITY scooter rider caught driving drunk in Newcastle has been sentenced to an 18-month conditional release order without conviction in court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.