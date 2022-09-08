Newcastle Herald
Queen Elizabeth II has died, says Buckingham Palace

Updated September 8 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 5:27pm
Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the country's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, has died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96.

