Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Centre-midfield Amy Stewart and Sylvia Knott back to boost Oxfords in do-or-die preliminary final against Tigers: Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association

By Renee Valentine
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain and central midfielder Amy Stewart is a key player for Oxfords. Picture by Marina Neil

Oxfords coach Thea O'Sullivan expected having captain Amy Stewart and other central midfielder Sylvia Knott back for their do-or-die Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association preliminary final with Tigers to bring "confidence".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.