Oxfords coach Thea O'Sullivan expected having captain Amy Stewart and other central midfielder Sylvia Knott back for their do-or-die Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association preliminary final with Tigers to bring "confidence".
The key duo's return puts Oxfords back to full strength after being unavailable for their 4-2 loss to Gosford in the major semi-final last weekend.
Gosford booked direct progression to the September 17 grand final and the winner of Saturday's battle will meet them there. Tigers beat Regals 1-1 (4-2) in the minor semi-final.
Oxfords and Regals have each won in two exchanges during the season.
"They're a really competitive team and have got a really great strikeline up front," O'Sullivan said. "We finished equal on the table so I wouldn't say there's a favourite."
Tigers striker Bianca Cheatem is unavailable for the 1.45pm match through work commitments.
In the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League, captain-coach Matt Magann said Maitland will be out to change their fortunes on the Central Coast when they play Gosford in the preliminary final on Sunday (1.30pm).
"It's been quite a few years since we've won a game down there so it will be a tough challenge but it's certainly something we're looking forward to," Magann said.
Maitland defender Tom Magann returns after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.
