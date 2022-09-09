Newcastle Olympic coach Paul DeVitis is asking for an improved defensive effort in their last hit-out before finals after a reality check in the form of a 4-1 loss to Charlestown on Thursday night.
Olympic will finish fourth and face third-placed Azzurri in an elimination semi-final on September 18.
They get their last chance to finetune things against second-placed Broadmeadow at Darling Street Oval in the final round of NPLW Northern NSW on Sunday.
The round-21 match has been moved from Magic Park as Broadmeadow's men are now hosting their own semi-final.
DeVitis knows Olympic need to be far better to get a result this weekend and a much-needed confidence boost ahead of finals.
Charlestown took a 3-0 lead into the break of their rescheduled, round-15 clash on Thursday night.
Strike weapon Jess Gentle scored twice in the opening eight minutes then midfielder Tamara Nash added another before the break.
Gentle completed a match hat-trick midway through the second half before Olympic's Jemma House produced a piece of individual brilliance to get a goal back.
"We were very bad and they were very good in the first half and Jess Gentle just had a field day," DeVitis said. "She was so good.
"In the second half we fixed the problems and said how to mark it, then we were better. I was pretty happy with the second-half performance. There was a lot of learning from the first half for next week.
"This weekend, we have to make sure we do what we did in the second half because obviously Magic have got Lucy Jerram, who's a very good winger as well.
"So we'll look to how we defend out wide, and then just keep working on our defensive organisation, which is what I was disappointed with the most. Watching the first half, there was too many gaps in between the lines of defenders and it just wasn't good enough overall."
Charlestown secured third place with the result, moving to 38 points and four clear of Olympic (34) with one game each to play.
Magic (49) will finish second regardless of results. Pace-setters Warners Bay lead with 52 points and face a tough final hit-out against sixth-placed Adamstown (24) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Sunday, but the Panthers have a far superior goal difference and should not be caught for the premiership.
DeVitis expects midfielder Paige Kingston-Hogg to come back into the starting side after a 20-minute effort against Azzurri. She has been nursing a quadriceps complaint.
Azzurri coach Niko Papaspiropoulos described the first-half performance against Olympic as "arguably the best football we've played" and wants a repeat effort against seventh-placed Mid Coast (10) at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
"We said to the girls, 'The game has no bearing on our position. It's all about just preparing for finals, so set the standards we want to take into the game next week against them'," Papaspiropoulos said.
"Obviously, in a finals game we shouldn't expect that it will necessarily be as easy. But it shows that when we are focused and we show up, we can do really well.
"We've just got to make sure we can back up that performance and not get ahead of ourselves because these results mean nothing come next week."
New Lambton are at home to Maitland at Alder Park in the other game on Sunday.
All games kick off at 3.40pm.
Points: Warners Bay 52, Magic 49, Azzurri 38, Olympic 34, Maitland 28, Adamstown 24, Mid Coast 10, New Lambton 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
