Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Cardiff Hawks play Killarney Vale in Black Diamond Cup Women's preliminary final at Feighan Oval on September 10, 2022

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardiff are chasing a win and grand final appearance. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Coach Liam Gibson expects Cardiff to be buoyed by the performances of their Plate and 17s teams as they challenge Killarney Vale for a place in the Black Diamond Cup Women's grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.