Ashark circles Menangle target for trainer Melanie Elder

Melanie Elder heads to Menangle with Ashark on Saturday night confident her stable star has found the right race.
Ashark was part of a winning double for the Louth Park trainer last Friday night at Newcastle Paceway. He was also fourth and third at Newcastle in August, after finishing last at Menangle in an up to 120-rating event. He was also last in his previous race, over 2300m, at the track.
He travels back to town to contest a restricted mile event, for horses which haven't won a $20,000 race.
"The races have to suit him at Menangle," Elder said. "We tried him at the 2300 a little while ago and it just did not suit him, so the distance and the conditions of the race have to really suit.
"[Driver] Brad [Elder] was really stoked with him when he came off the track [last week], so he's probably ready now to head down there.
"The mile is definitely more his go, that fast style of racing, or even the 2000, but it was good for him to win the other day."
Also on the program, Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa has Heavenly Holly from gate one in the group 3 Norms Daughter Ladyship Stakes and Ultimate Force from the same barrier in the first.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
