Trainer Mark Davidson steps up on big night of Million Dollar Chase qualifiers

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson said new additions Impress Shades and Fat Boy's Dream had settled in well ahead of their shot at Million Dollar Chase qualifiers on Saturday night at Wentworth Park.
Davidson already had Ichabod Mudd (box two) in the second of five city qualifiers for places in next week's MDC semi-finals but he now has Impress Shades (one) in the same race and Fat Boy's Dream (three) in heat four after the interim suspension of top Hunter Valley trainer Jason Mackay on Tuesday over positive swabs.
"They both have good chances," Davidson said of the additions. "Everything is done with them. My job now is to just get them settled in. I've handled Fat Boy's Dream before and [wife] Mel has handled Impress Shades, so they know us a bit.
"I picked them up [Thursday] and they seem to have settled in good. There's no time to really do anything with them. It's just put them in and hope for the best."
The top three from each qualifier make the semis, which decide the MDC final field.
Davidson believed a handy draw in two for Ichabod Mudd gave him a good chance of making the semi-finals.
"He had a big test against the free for all dogs, Good Odds Cash and the likes, and he handled himself really well to get third," he said of his last start.
"I expect him to be in the mix. He's drawn where he likes to be. He likes to get down near the fence and he's been coming out good. I think he's a reasonable chance to get through."
Mackay qualified Fantastic Raven and Zipping Maserati for the semis with regional final wins at The Gardens and Maitland respectively.
He was suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry into a prohibited substance being found in test samples from both dogs on June 22, in between heats and finals of the Richmond Derby and Oaks.
He is appealing the decision and hopes to gain a stay of proceedings to return to training until the inquiry is finished.
"It will be a good couple of weeks hopefully until it gets sorted and he'll take them back then," Davidson said.
"Just hopefully we can qualify them for him and he'll continue on."
Davidson has also picked up Jax Bale from Mackay ahead of masters series heats next Wednesday at Wentworth Park.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
