Maitland coach Matt Lantry feels like he's learned from his first Newcastle Rugby League decider five years ago while outgoing Macquarie mentor Steve Kidd says the farewell occasion hasn't quite hit him yet.
Following two COVID interrupted seasons and this year's rain-affected campaign, the Pickers and Scorpions meet at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday to decide who will be crowned premiers for 2022.
It seems a long time in the making, but the September stage is now set.
Lantry has experienced the highs and lows of grand final day previously, losing in 2017 and winning in 2019 at former club Wests, passing on lessons to current minor premiers the Pickers.
"The big difference between 2017 and 2022 is the fact we're battle hardened from the last three weeks before finals," Lantry said.
"We played Souths, Macquarie, Cessnock [all semi-finalists] all tough games and we probably needed the weekend off when we got it.
"That helped us a lot to freshen up and come out fast in that semi. We really ripped into the lads during the week off and then obviously backed off this week."
Kidd says "he hasn't been that worried" about approaching his last game in charge of Macquarie before handing over the reins to assistant Matt Roach.
"I've known for a long time I wasn't coaching next year so it feels like another week now for me, but pretty excited for the boys especially," he said.
Kidd made a title showdown in a one-off year with Cessnock in 2014, going down to Wests.
"That would be good [to win one], but it's going to be a big challenge. They are a decent side, fully fit so they're going to be pretty hard to knock over.
"I think we're ready to go. It's just whether those last five or six weeks and a harder sort of run takes a toll or ends up being a benefit."
Macquarie have played six games, three straight semis and three in the last week of the regular season, to Maitland's three during the same period.
"The opening stanza, whether you've played week to week or you've had a week off, I don't think it benefits anyone at that point. It's later in the game," Lantry said.
Lantry said Maitland's 17 was likely unchanged from a fortnight ago, however, he was tossing up between Perry Le Brocque and Harrison Spruce for the last interchange spot.
Kidd has brought Jayden Wright onto the bench following the loss of Matt Moon (groin) last weekend while Kyle Kingston and Royce Geoffrey were officially named on Friday.
Both squads have a captain's run at the Turton Road venue on Saturday.
Macquarie, champions most recently in 2017, are playing their fourth grand final in eight seasons while Maitland's last appearance was 2011 with Mick Moran's field goal winning a golden-point thriller at No.1 Sportsground.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
