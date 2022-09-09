MACQUARIE fullback Kerrod Holland opted to lead with his actions.
Down 20-12 with 15 minutes to go and having just thrown an intercept pass, Holland quickly overcame his personal disappointment, picked up the footy and raced back to halfway in readiness for the ensuing restart.
Advertisement
It was a strong message from the former NRL player and, with the Scorpions' season on the line, it garnered the desired response as the hosts piled on 14 unanswered points to defeat Cessnock last weekend and reach the Newcastle Rugby League decider.
MORE IN SPORT:
"I was disappointed personally but it's hard to show that in front of the team so I sort of had to show by my actions, try and right the wrong I'd just done," Holland told the Newcastle Herald.
"I knew there was still a lot of time to go and 15 minutes is a long time in rugby league, especially at the back end of a half.
"Thankfully we were able to score another couples of tries, which was pleasing."
Holland, a Singleton junior who joined Macquarie last year after ending his 71-game stint at Canterbury in 2020, has played in a Newcastle RL previously.
He says "I don't want to be feeling like that again", having lined up for Cessnock and lost to Wests in 2014.
"I've been trying to get the boys to focus on their individual roles this week and to just enjoy the moment," Holland, who turns 30 later this month, said.
"Grand finals are few and far between, the last one I played in was eight years ago ... the older you get the more you realise these opportunities don't come around too often."
Holland will wear the Scorpions' No.1 jersey once more against Maitland at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, but may still be required to shift roles throughout the match as the Toronto club deals with the recent loss of injured halfback Bayden Searle.
"It's not ideal this time of year to be changing roles from what you're used to all year for anyone," he said.
"But if it's something that helps the team than I'm happy to do it. I don't mind getting my hands on the ball and I'm looking forward to the challenge."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.