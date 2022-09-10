ELECTRONIC producer What So Not has revealed he's recorded an album's worth of material with Silverchair legend Daniel Johns.
During COVID What So Not, whose real name is Chris Emerson, spent nine months living with Johns at his Merewether home.
Due to his constant schedule of touring, the Sydney-raised artist hadn't had a permanent home in seven years.
Johns and Emerson are close friends after they collaborated on three songs for What So Not's 2018 debut album Not All The Beautiful Things. Emerson returned the favour by offering his talents on Johns' track Stand 'Em Up off his No.1 ARIA album FutureNever.
"When COVID hit I didn't have anywhere to live and Dan has this lovely house in Newcastle and said, 'Mate why don't you come here and make music and chill until this thing settles down or whatever happens?'," Emerson says.
"I went up there with a couple of people and it became this really fun little art commune making music and art every day. It was a really special experience."
Emerson has since bought a property in Newcastle and is in the process of building his own studio.
Emerson says Stand 'Em Up is the first taste of what he hopes is a full album of Whats So Not and Johns collaborations.
"I had to get through my album [Anomaly] and Daniel had to get through his, and we're both very excited about them," he says.
"Then we're gonna dive back in and talk about what we do about this other insane ball of work we have on the back burner now."
What So Not's album Anomaly is out next Friday.
