Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs
Music

Adopted Novocastrian What So Not has album recorded with Daniel Johns

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
September 10 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Electronic producer What So Not, aka Chris Emerson.

ELECTRONIC producer What So Not has revealed he's recorded an album's worth of material with Silverchair legend Daniel Johns.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.