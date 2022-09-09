JETS coach Arthur Papas believes teen sensation Archie Goodwin is finally ready to push for a regular starting spot.
Goodwin's four starts to date have been a highlights reel. He has scored goals, set them up and threatened seemingly every time he has taken the pitch.
Advertisement
Restricted to 16 appearances in two seasons due to injury setbacks to his growing frame, Goodwin is close to completing his first full pre-season.
"The main thing is that he has progressed in regards to tolerating training loads and backing up training," Papas said. "That was the big challenge that we faced. He has worked really hard and given himself a good opportunity to push for a spot."
Still 17, Goodwin is the most exciting home-grown product since Ben Kantarovski burst onto the scene 15 years ago.
He won't be the only young gun to get an opportunity to develop this season.
Home-grown defender Ben van Dorssen, fresh from leading the Jets youth team to a NSW NPL3 double, is training with the senior squad full-time as is Peter Grozos. Melbourne 16-year-old Zach Lisolajski has signed a youth deal and former Melbourne City winger Moonid Adus is also training with the A-League group.
"We have worked really hard to identify a group of 16,17,18-year-olds, who we think in our environment can turn into A-League players over the next 12-to-18 months," Papas said. "That has been a concerted effort across the whole club. The priority is to look at players from Newcastle. If there is something exceptional from outside, we are also looking at them. If you look down the road at the Mariners, those guys have been doing it really well for a while. That is why they have the jump on us in that area."
The Jets have reduced the average age of the youth team to about 17, with a view to bringing the group through as they progress up to NPL 1 level.
If you look down the road at the Mariners, those guys have been doing it really well for a while.- ARTHUR PAPAS
Goodwin became the youngest player in Jets history when he made his debut against Melbourne Victory at 16 years and 106 days old.
"Archie is is one that has made it a lot earlier than others," Papas said. "That is a big part of what is happening with the youth team now. Having a group that is comprised of 16 and 17 year olds, hopefully we get more young players coming through.
"Ben van Dorssen trains full-time with the first team as do a couple of others. If he can progress in the first-team environment, he can step in as an A-League player at 18 or 19, rather than being 22 or 23 and getting his first opportunity.
"There is no use winning youth comps if players don't progress into the first team. There should be more from Newcastle hopefully."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.