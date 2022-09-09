A beautiful renovation

4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
Beautifully renovated and extended throughout with not a cent left to spend, this spectacular four-bedroom, three-bathroom family home is a haven to live, work and entertain on a generous 581.7sqm block that's filled with northerly light and sunshine.
Whether you want to escape for some quiet time in the formal lounge room, come together as a family in the bright open plan living and dining room, dine alfresco on the deck, or splash about in the pool, this dual level stunner delivers it in spades.
Styled to perfection with timber floors, custom sheer curtains, bespoke joinery by Latham's Kitchens, and new windows throughout, the attention to detail is evident the minute you open the front door. This is not a show home, more a very relaxed environment for a growing household.
Versatility is another attraction with one of the bedrooms featuring its own separate access, allowing it to function as a private home office, while downstairs, a multi-purpose room is ideal as a gym, music room or second office space.
Climate-controlled with ducted air-conditioning and featuring a large laundry, loads of storage, and a double garage, this irresistible entertainer also excels from a location standpoint, offering outstanding access to both beach and the bush.
From here it's a 10-minute walk to Merewether Heights Public school and childcare centre. Grab your towel and head to the surf at Merewether or the ocean baths for a swim. Jump on your mountain bike and explore Glenrock's scenic cycling trails, walk the rainforest and waterfall tracks, or enjoy a spot of fishing.
