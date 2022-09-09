Newcastle Herald
Chadley Sheridan, accused of murdering 16-year-old boy at Charlestown, was suffering from drug-induced psychosis, expert says

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:01am, first published 6:00am
Specialist forensic police examining a unit in Charlestown Road at Charlestown where a 16-year-old boy was killed in March last year. Chadley Sheridan is facing a murder trial in Newcastle Supreme Court. Picture by Simone De Peak

A MAN who strangled a 16-year-old boy to death at a unit in Charlestown last year was suffering from a temporary, substance-induced psychosis directly related to his use of methamphetamine, a jury has been told.

