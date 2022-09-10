Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Books

Skateboarding legend Poppy Starr Olsen and author Jess Black combine talents for new book

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
September 10 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Poppy Starr Olsen last month at author Jess Black's home in Carrington. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Newcastle skateboard legend Poppy Starr Olsen has combined forces with award-winning Newcastle children's book author Jess Black on a new book, The Colourful World of Poppy Starr Olsen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.