Newcastle residents will be welcome to sign the city's condolence book this weekend in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.
The book is available for members of the public to sign at Newcastle City Hall on both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
Council flags around the Newcastle and in Lake Macquarie will also be flown at half-mast until further notice to honour the monarch who served the Commonwealth for more than 70 years and visited Newcastle on four occasions during her reign. One of those visits included a welcome at city hall.
In Maitland, Morpeth Bridge will be illuminated purple until the Queen is laid to rest.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes expressed her sympathies with the royal family by signing the condolence book on Friday.
After the weekend, the book will be moved to the digital library at the council administration building on Stewart Avenue, which is open to visitors from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
