Jan Hugo's phone started ringing before 6am Friday.
As the owner of Australia's largest collection of Royal Family memorabilia, media from all over the nation wanted to hear her thoughts on the passing of the Queen.
"It's really sad; since she was hospitalised recently we've seen her go downhill, it seemed to happen really fast," Ms Hugo told ACM.
"I think the Queen knew this was coming, and that's why she went to Balmoral - it was her favourite place.
"Most people we know have only had one Queen; it's definitely a new beginning."
Ms Hugo started her collection in 1981 with a coin commemorating Charles and Diana's engagement, which she bought when her eldest daughter Penny was born.
Her collection has grown to include more than 10,000 pieces - from an 1806 King George III coin to items marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June this year.
When the collection gained national attention in 2013 after the birth of Prince George, Ms Hugo and her husband David decided to open their home at Nulkaba to the public for viewings and morning tea.
Known as Monarchs in the Hunter, the museum welcomed thousands of Royal Family enthusiasts until the COVID pandemic brought things to a halt, and has been closed since mid-2021.
Ms Hugo continues to collect, and while she's running out of space, she will make room for something to commemorate the Queen's passing, and for King Charles's coronation.
Her favourite Queen Elizabeth II piece is a plate featuring a photo of the Queen with her mother and sister Princess Margaret, which was released after the Queen Mother passed in 2002.
"It's a beautiful photo of them all wearing royal blue," she said.
"I'll treasure it a little bit more now, because none of them are around."
Reflecting on the Queen's legacy, Ms Hugo said she thought about the family that Her Late Majesty has left behind, along with her extraordinary record of service.
"She's just a normal mother, grandmother and great-grandmother," she said.
"To have given 70 years of service is amazing. You and I can go home from our job, she was there 24/7 for 70 years. Every day she did some sort of duty."
Ms Hugo said she hopes to travel to England to attend King Charles's coronation, which is expected to take place some time next year.
She said she thinks Charles will make a good King.
"He's had a lot of time to prepare - and the Queen had handed over a lot of duties to him. But I feel sad for him; yes, he's King now, but he's also got to mourn the death of his mother."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
