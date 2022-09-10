Sporting Declaration: Why the Canberra Raiders are everything the Newcastle Knights should be

ABOUT a week before the 2022 NRL campaign kicked off, our good friends at the Canberra Times produced an overall season preview, which they kindly shared with their newspaper stablemates across the Australian Community Media group.
There was just one slight problem.
Alongside the "predicted finish" of each team, they had listed the Newcastle Knights to finish an unflattering 10th. With the also-rans, in other words.
Perhaps not surprisingly, their forecast for the Canberra Raiders was more optimistic: seventh position.
That was probably likely to sit well with readers in the national capital, but not so the good people here in God's country.
So a quick email was sent to the graphic artists, and with a minimum of fuss we were able to switch the expected rankings of the Knights and Raiders to cater for our market.
Six months down the track, I guess that means the scoreboard reads Canberra Times 1, Newcastle Herald 0.
The Raiders, of course, are getting ready to do battle with Melbourne Storm tonight in week one of the play-offs.
The Knights, meanwhile, are drowning their sorrows, having failed to get within a bull's roar of the business end of proceedings.
And as Newcastle's players, coaching staff and administration sift through the rubble and try to work out where it's all gone wrong, I suggest they take a long, hard look at the Green Machine. Because in so many ways, the Raiders display on a weekly basis everything the Novocastrian faithful would like to see in their own team.
Canberra are by no means a glamour side. They haven't won a premiership since 1994, and big names on their roster are few and far between.
Indeed, if you lined up Canberra's full squad alongside Newcastle's, you might be surprised to learn the Knights had eight incumbent or former State of Origin players in their ranks this season, while the Raiders had three.
Yet we all know games aren't won on paper.
What the Raiders have clearly shown - and not just this season - is that they are a mentally strong team.
Canberra started the year on a positive note, winning two of their first three games.
But then followed a five-game losing streak that would have torpedoed a lesser outfit. At the corresponding time, the Knights were in the process of racking up seven losses in a row.
The Raiders regrouped and rebounded, winning 12 of their next 17 games to emerge victorious from the dogfight to secure eighth spot in the play-offs.
Newcastle, on the other hand, lurched from bad to worse, their finals hopes a write-off by the halfway point in the season.
Both teams endured their fair share of setbacks during the year.
Much has been made of the disruption to Newcastle's spine, but Canberra hooker Josh Hodgson played only one game, and halfback Jamal Fogarty missed the first half of the season.
Yet as the Knights unravelled - eventually finishing a dismal 14th, eight wins adrift of the top eight - Canberra kept plugging away, gaining confidence and momentum with every win. And it's hard not to reach the conclusion that Raiders coach Ricky Stuart deserves much of the credit.
Stuart is a notoriously prickly character at times, as evidenced by the remarkable broadside he fired at Penrith rookie Jaeman Salmon last month, which led to an unprecedented one-week suspension.
But the people who matter, his players, appear to share a rare synergy with their boss.
As my colleague Greg Prichard observed a few weeks ago, the difference between the NRL's heavyweights and no-hopers is "mostly about belief".
"Much of what NRL teams do in attack and defence is similar, but with nuanced differences," he wrote.
"The trick is for the coach and his staff to get all of the players to buy in to their structure, their system. Completely. And for that to happen the players must have absolute faith in those who are preaching to them."
Stuart never lacked any confidence in his own ability as a player, and that has carried into his coaching career. Since winning a premiership in his debut year at the Roosters in 2002, he's dealt with virtually every situation a coach could encounter.
He's steered four teams to grand finals, but he also collected a wooden spoon with Parramatta in 2013. Along the way, he's coached both NSW and Australia.
At Canberra, it's obvious he has built a team in his own image: feisty, competitive, resilient and completely committed to the cause.
When they were struggling earlier in the season, and he assured his players that there was still time to turn it all around, they believed him, because they knew he'd been there and done it all before.
When he tells them they can beat the mighty Storm at the AAMI Park tonight, they have no cause to query him, after returning triumphant from their past four visits to the graveyard.
Regardless of how they fare tonight, this has been a successful year for Canberra, who have already won 14 games, something no Newcastle team has managed in a regular season since 2006.
When the going gets tough, the Raiders get going. It's been a long time, sadly, since anyone could say that about the Newcastle Knights.
