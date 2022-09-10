Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Olympic strike in extra-time to end Charlestown Azzurri's NPL season

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
September 10 2022 - 7:00am
Rhys Cooper

An extra-time goal from captain Rhys Cooper delivered Newcastle Olympic a 1-0 NPL men's elimination final win over Charlestown Azzurri on Saturday at Lisle Oval.

