Newcastle Olympic strike in extra-time to end Charlestown Azzurri's NPL season

An extra-time goal from captain Rhys Cooper delivered Newcastle Olympic a 1-0 NPL men's elimination final win over Charlestown Azzurri on Saturday at Lisle Oval.
Cooper, who came off the bench, was put in behind the Charlestown defence by a backheeled pass from Vince Unie in the eighth minute of extra-time.
The midfielder, who is expected to join premiers Maitland next season, buried his one-on-one chance to knock Azzurri out of the play-offs.
Olympic fended off challenges from Edgeworth and Valentine over the final weeks of the regular season to finish fifth on 34 points.
Charlestown, who now farewell coach Graham Law, were unbeaten leaders of the competition through 13 games this season but faded to finish fourth on 34 points.
On a heavy, bumpy pitch on Saturday, both sides struggled to gain fluency in attack in a scoreless first half.
Olympic had the best opportunity, when Jared Muller sprayed his one-on-one chance well wide of goal in the 28th minute.
Azzurri keeper Nathan Archbold dived to keep the hosts in the contest in the 51st, 68th and 83rd minutes.
Charlestown had great chances in the 62nd, 63rd and 65th minutes but Rene Ferguson, Regan Lundy and Riley Smith were all off target. Ferguson was over the crossbar with another chance in the 90th.
Olympic created the better opportunities in extra time and got their reward to move through to a minor semi-final clash next week with the losers of Sunday's qualifying final between Broadmeadow and Lambton Jaffas at Magic Park.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
