Teenager charged following alleged assault at Charlestown skatepark

A teenager has been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged assault of another teenager at a skatepark in Charlestown
On Thursday, September 8, officers from Lake Macquarie Police District commenced an investigation after receiving information regarding an assault at the skatepark.
Police were told a 14-year-old male was allegedly assaulted by a group of males, causing him serious facial injuries. The teenager remains in John Hunter Hospital undergoing treatment.
Following inquiries, police say another 14-year-old boy was arrested by detectives at a home in Cooks Hill, about 9.30pm.
He was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with assault with intent to rob in company cause grievous bodily harm.
The teenager was refused bail to appear before a children's court Saturday.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
