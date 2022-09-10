MEREWETHER fly-half Sam Bright nailed a penalty from near halfway to snatch a 28-26 win over Hamilton at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday and booked the Greens a place in the Hunter Rugby Union grand final.
Merewether appeared dead and buried twice. They trailed 21-0 after 30 minutes and 26-18 with 12 minutes to go.
Replacement prop Nik Sykiotis willed his way over, out wrestling three defenders to touch down beside the posts with two minutes remaining.
Bright landed the simple conversion to make it 26-25.
That was the entree.
With time up, Hamilton were penalised for a ruck infringement 46m out from their tryline.
Up stepped Bright. The sharpshooter has kicked hundreds of goals in his 200-plus games for the Greens but none more important than his penalty.
He could not have struck it more sweetly. The ball was five metres above the crossbar as the touch judges raised their flags.
Referee Jarryd Logan blew full-time sending the Greens into delirium.
Hamilton have won the past five premierships - COVID cancelled the 2020 season and the 2021 final series - and the Hawks look set to earn a chance at a sixth after a dominant first half.
Powerhouse No.8, Taufa Kinikini was almost unstoppable as the Hawks flew out of the blocks.
Fullback Hamish McKie stepped inside two defenders to open their account in the fifth minute.
Nothing was working for Merewether and they were reduced to 14 men after a Lachy Miller was sent to the sinbin for a professional foul.
Hamilton made the most of the numerical advantage.
Prop Chris Hemi burrowed over from close range for his 24th try of the campaign and the halfback Nick Watson climbed above Sam Rouse to complete a stunning team try to make it 21-0.
Merewether, guilty of poor passes and poor handling, final strung phases together and Lachy Milton crashed over for 21-5 at the break.
It was the lift the Greens needed.
Halfback Eli McCulloch sold a dummy and darted from the base of a ruck to reach out beside the posts. Bright added the extras and then added two penalties to close the margin to 21-18.
But when replacement breakaway Lachlan Summer scored down the short side in the 68th minute, the Hawks appeared in control.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
