Merewether fly-half Sam Bright lands long-range penalty to cap miraculous comeback and send Greens into Hunter Rugby grand final

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 10 2022 - 8:27am, first published 7:46am
Merewether fly-half converted a long-range penalty to secure the Greens a 28-26 win over Hamilton on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

MEREWETHER fly-half Sam Bright nailed a penalty from near halfway to snatch a 28-26 win over Hamilton at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday and booked the Greens a place in the Hunter Rugby Union grand final.

