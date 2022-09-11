Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer Darren Elder secures second Hawkesbury to Hunter finalist

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 11 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Elder. Picture by Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Louth Park trainer Darren Elder will have two pacers in the Hawkesbury to Hunter final at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night after Hezashadowplaya qualified as one of the fastest runners-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.