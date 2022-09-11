Trainer Darren Elder secures second Hawkesbury to Hunter finalist

Louth Park trainer Darren Elder will have two pacers in the Hawkesbury to Hunter final at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night after Hezashadowplaya qualified as one of the fastest runners-up.
Hezashadowplaya, with Brad Elder driving, was second to Scotty-Jon Welsh-trained long-shot Its Inevitable ($51) on Friday night in the fourth of six heats of the two-round series.
The Elders had already qualified Big Skewy with a heat win in week one.
All three runners-up on Friday night were among the four fastest seconds to make the $14,943 decider.
Mark Callaghan-trained Glenn Ford and Jenny Sellers' Lightning Bob were other winners on the night to qualify. The Jake Mitchell-trained Ghostly Courage and Cameron Davies' Black Edition were second.
In week one, Shame Harmey-trained Big Time Hustler and Denis Maricic's Cloudin Up were heat winners. Lily Hosking-prepared Captain Dorian, which was second to Big Skewy, also made the final.
Grace Panella had a winning double on Friday night with Its Inevitable and Clayton Harmey-trained Chatherup.
In the last, Dorothys Delight gave father-and-son team Mark and Jack Callaghan a double.
On Monday, Newcastle have a nine-race meeting from 12.57pm.
In race five, filly Tiger Tommy will be chasing back-to-back success with trainer Jake Mitchell.
The three-year-old won as a $61 chance on debut for Mitchell at Newcastle on August 29 after coming from the Nathan Turnbull stable.
