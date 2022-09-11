Newcastle Herald
After 13 years of saying 'no', NSW government compensates Newcastle man Robert Mitrevski for a major Land Titles Office mixup

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
September 11 2022 - 7:30pm
Robert Mitrevski in Adamstown yesterday. He says the years of worry about 'the injustice' he had suffered through no fault of his own had weighed on him mentally. Picture by Peter Lorimer

IT has taken since 2009, but Adamstown man Robert Mitrevski has finally received $9000 in legal costs from the NSW government after a Land Titles Office mixup saw a house he owned at Jesmond almost seized by creditors chasing another Robert Mitrevski in Sydney.

Local News

