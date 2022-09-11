Hunter-trained dogs Vamoose and Fat Boy's Dream last into Million Dollar Chase semis

Hunter-trained Fat Boy's Dream and Vamoose were the last to book spots in the Million Dollar Chase semi-finals after qualifying with the fastest two third-place efforts in city qualifiers (520m) on Saturday night at Wentworth Park.
Fat Boy's Dream won a blanket finish for third in the fourth of five heats to give Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson a first semi-finalist. Davidson picked up Fat Boy's Dream on Thursday after the interim suspension of top Hunter trainer Jason Mackay over positive swabs.
Vamoose, for Branxton trainer Susan Smith, was third in the second heat to also move into semi-finals at Wentworth Park next Friday night. The winners of those eight races make up the field for the $1 million-to-the-victor decider the following week.
The pair join Casual Glance, Scramjet and One Smart One as Hunter-trained runners in the semis. Mackay qualified Zipping Maserati and Fantastic Raven but both have moved to new trainers.
Davidson was glad to see Fat Boy's Dream sneak in to semi-finals.
"She went good," Davidson said.
"There wasn't much between them going across the line so it was a good run by her, at her first 500 back.
"Jason and myself were pretty happy with that. It only just snuck in.
"We just want to draw a box for next week and she should be improved off the run."
On the same program, Davidson won with Fat Boy's Dream's little brother Fat Boy's Charm.
Maitland host a 10-race program from 6.34pm on Monday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
