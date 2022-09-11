Newcastle Herald
Hunter-trained dogs Vamoose and Fat Boy's Dream last into Million Dollar Chase semis

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 11 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 9:00pm
Hunter-trained Fat Boy's Dream and Vamoose were the last to book spots in the Million Dollar Chase semi-finals after qualifying with the fastest two third-place efforts in city qualifiers (520m) on Saturday night at Wentworth Park.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

