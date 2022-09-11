Newcastle Herald
The new King will need more than tradition to establish his relevance at a time of fracturing global politics and economic uncertainty

By Editorial
September 11 2022 - 10:00pm
While Queen Elizabeth II was 25 years old when she was crowned in February 1952. Her son, King Charles III, by contrast, has spent his entire life waiting to ascend to the role to which he was born. He turns 74 on November 14. The world has changed enormously during the 70 years of her reign. Picture by Associated Press

King Charles III had a record-breaking apprenticeship before he ascended the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after a 70-year reign.

