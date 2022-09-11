King Charles III had a record-breaking apprenticeship before he ascended the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after a 70-year reign.
But the King takes on these responsibilities in a very different world to the one Queen Elizabeth faced in 1952.
He is also a very different public figure.
Nine in 10 people alive today, it has been estimated, were born during Queen Elizabeth's reign. Her longevity and stability came to be seen as the monarchical system's strength: a steady and experienced hand through crises and peace.
The Queen also ascended the throne as a young woman. That vast majority of her long life lived in public was as the monarch: above politics.
King Charles' life has followed a different pattern. He is a more divisive figure than the Queen, his personal views better known, his actions scrutinised.
The King's reign will therefore be shaped by very different forces because the British Empire is gone.
Former colonies have voted to become republics, cutting off their links to a foreign head of state.
Australia will no doubt reconsider this question in a different light under its new monarch.
The King's task will be different to his mother's.
Where Elizabeth II offered hope for the future mixed with tradition and purpose after the war-torn start to the 20th century, Charles III will need to demonstrate the monarchy's relevance and continued purpose.
This is not something the King will be able to demonstrate across seven decades of rule; it will need to be demonstrated quickly if the monarchy is to continue as it has done in the past.
In his first speech as the sovereign, Charles said the role and duties of the monarchy remained, despite the changes to institutions of the state and the cultural make up of the realms.
"And wherever you may live ... and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life," the King said.
CHANGING OF THE GUARD:
Most Australians have no memory of the death of a monarch and the change that follows as a result - a period that feels unmoored.
King Charles has been proclaimed the monarch with a lasting and important legacy fresh in the mind of his people, one that with care he can build on.
Queen Elizabeth was the first reigning monarch of Australia to set foot in the country.
These visits have done much to strengthen the link people have with their monarch.
King Charles would do well to return to these shores soon to reaffirm that bond and demonstrate his commitment to Australia, its people and its future.
