A MOTORBIKE rider has died following a serious crash near Wollombi on the weekend.
Police, paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to the Great North Road at Fernances Creek just before 1pm Sunday after a motorcycle and car collided.
Despite the best efforts of paramedic the rider, a 48-year-old man, died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured. He was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Hunter Valley police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Cessnock District Rescue Squad setup lighting so investigators could work into the night. The road remained closed to traffic for several hours.
Police have urged anyone who witnessed the crash, or the events leading up to it, to come forward with information. Contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.