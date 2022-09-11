Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Motorbike rider dies in crash on Great North Road at Fernances Creek

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated September 12 2022 - 1:39am, first published September 11 2022 - 8:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MOTORBIKE rider has died following a serious crash near Wollombi on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.