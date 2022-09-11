PARKING changes at Newcastle Airport are the latest step towards a full upgrade of the Williamtown hub, its management says.
Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock said works are beginning to build a new premium car park directly in front of the existing terminal, an element of a major upgrade slated for the airport in the coming year.
"Newcastle Airport is growing to ensure we're fulfilling our purpose of being the airport our region deserves," he said.
"Our work to be international-ready is gaining pace, and visitors to the airport will start to notice some changes over the coming months as our brand-new premium car park begins to take shape."
The car park will feature 1212 solar panels expected to produce more than 983 kilowatts annually, about a fifth of the airport's annual power consumption.
"There will be around 160 parking spaces, with eight electric vehicle charging spaces, accessible and motorbike spaces," Dr Cock said.
Marking the first stage of the terminal expansion beginning next year, the works are expected to start soon and take until mid-2023 to complete.
From Friday, the Short Stay 1 car park will close to vehicles to make way for the construction.
"We are working hard to minimise disruption to passengers and visitors throughout the project and will do our best to make everyone's journey through the airport as stress-free as possible," Dr Cock said.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
