POLICE and family members will front the media on Monday in a renewed public appeal for information about missing Belmont man Aaron Clear.
The appeal for public assistance comes as detectives continue to investigate the disappearance of the 45-year-old man from the Lake Macquarie area.
Mr Clear was reported missing in February 2021, after family and friends were unable to contact him for an extended period.
According to those who know him, Mr Clear lived a nomadic lifestyle and was last formally seen by family at Belmont North for a gathering on Christmas Eve 2019. There was also a public report of seeing him near Belmont courthouse in March 2020, but there has been no substantial information about his whereabouts since this date.
In August this year a large area of land near Leneghan Oval at Belmont North was searched as part of ongoing investigations into the disappearance. Lake Macquarie police, the Police Rescue unit and State Emergency Service volunteers all took part in the search but it is understood nothing was found.
Mr Clear lived in Belmont and was known to frequent the Morisset, Bonnells Bay, Newcastle and Cessnock areas.
He is described as being 170cm tall, of a medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Mr Clear was known to camp in the Belmont North area, near a family member who lived there at the time.
His mother Kerry and his three sisters - Jennifer, Rebecca and Cassandra - will lead Monday's renewed public appeal alongside Detective Chief Inspector Scott Parker.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.