Wayne Jones famously wore thongs when he saw the Queen at the dockyards in Carrington in 1970 on a royal tour of Newcastle

By Damon Cronshaw
September 12 2022 - 11:30pm
Wayne Jones wearing thongs and looking at the Queen. 'I don't think she was looking at us much," Wayne quipped. File picture

In a classic example of the Australian way, two blokes wore thongs while meeting the Queen at the dockyards in Carrington in April 1970.

