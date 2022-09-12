Australia becoming a republic can banish ghosts of colonial days

AN Australian republic is back on the agenda. There are two reasons to vote for it: a dislike of that privileged institution that is something of a relic in the modern world, with many other nations having dumped their royals. Secondly, becoming a republic shows the independence of a nation, like a teenager who has left home to stand alone.
It shows a nation has come of age and, in the case of Australia, it would draw a veil over our penal past. Having a monarch on the other side of the world retains the ghost of colonialism. I wonder if the wind of change is blowing through this land. Our own head of state, a new flag, and a new vision of the future?
QUEEN Elizabeth II loved trees. Just this year, she chose the Queen's Green Canopy program as part of her Platinum Jubilee. In her 70-year reign, it is estimated the Queen planted over 1500 commemorative trees, several in Australia's botanical gardens. For the Jubilee, she chose a copper beech to plant at Balmoral Castle. Sadly, England's trees are dying in vast numbers due to disease and climate change. In memory of Her Majesty, and to support her tree-planting program, perhaps your readers and their families might consider visiting the Trees in Memoriam page at the Queen's Green Canopy website and purchasing one or more trees to be planted in the UK.
I AM writing to lodge a strong complaint about the forthcoming Supercars 500 races.
The preparations will effectively create a barrier between those able to safely navigate through the barriers, deviations and modifications to the roadway during the nine weeks leading up to the event, and those who cannot.
People like me who have to use wheelchairs, or walking frames, have significant sight impairments or who need taxis to take them to the most convenient drop-off points will have to put their plans on hold. Or risk injury and being caught up in areas with no-one else there to provide assistance.
And then after the race, for the weeks it will take to bring the streets and pathways back to their pre-race standards.
In effect we will be locked out, shut off from the CBD of our city for the best part of three months. On top of neglecting the needs of all those who are aged or who have physical or other disabilities, this decision flies in the face of the Disability Inclusion Actions Plan which council approved in March this year.
For those who haven't had a chance to read it, it features a message from our lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes: "We have a new Disability Inclusion Action Plan. We call it our Plan. Our Plan is about making the City of Newcastle inclusive. When something is inclusive, everyone can take part. Our plan is also about how we can make the City of Newcastle accessible."
I call on City of Newcastle to explain. Is it committed to to our city being "inclusive for everyone", or will two entirely different sets of rules apply during the three-month period set aside for the Supercars races?
IT'S great to spend nearly $10 million on the shared pathway, with sculptures and fantastic bus shelters, along through to Blacksmiths and beyond. And the shared pathway out to Whitebridge and probably to Dudley is great as well.
But what about some forward planning on the western side of the lake, where hundreds of houses are already mooted at Cameron Park, Teralba, Fennel Bay, and Morisset/Cooranbong in the next few years? The road up through Toronto to Glendale is often jammed with traffic even now, especially if there's an accident on the M1.
Shared pathways will get people off the roads in Westlakes as climate change gets more critical. And what a boost to tourism they would be in places like Wangi Wangi and Toronto, with its rich Aboriginal history of Threlkeld and Biraban.
Come on, Lake Macquarie City Council, let's plan now for future populations.
CHING Ang's letter, ('Labor's Jekyll and Hyde on climate', Letters 10/9) ignores China doing the opposite in such volume that its increase alone negates Australia's planned reduction over 7.5 years, every 33 days. The only science and emissions related to this topic is political. China's interest, but not participation is not a coincidence. Maybe they can show us how it is done so we can follow? In the meantime, we should follow China. One of their 8 new coal-fired power stations added to their fleet in the last two months was 6.4 gigawatts. Almost three times our largest. They would not even miss them if they tossed us a few. At least they would take 50 years before they needed replacement.
SO true, ('Coal: the planetary Jekyll and Hyde', Editorial, 8/9). Coal should still be included as part of our power supply for the foreseeable future. I am all for renewables and technology but for most of us the answer is still out of reach. With cost of living the way it is and inflation going the way it's going, most people are lucky to be able to afford their mortgage. I am sick of the back and forth arguments in the letters column in regard to climate change and the gobbledygook surrounding both sides. Let's come to an agreement that there is only so much the average joe can do in their own backyard and get on with it. I would be much happier with comments more about PFAS at Williamtown, because it seems everyone has forgotten about that issue. And don't get me started on how the good people of Stockton have been treated by the powers that be in regard to beach erosion. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But the same opinion rammed down your throat day after day usually results in a big spew, which I am having now!
I BELIEVE the talk festival in Canberra on jobs was a carefully managed affair to make the unions influential again. The predetermined outcomes were a payback to the unions and for an archaic system of industry bargaining. The one-size-fits-all in industrial relations demonstrates the current Labor government has learnt nothing from the centralised wage fixing era of the 1970s where Whitlam delivered an increase of 25 per cent in wages contributing to an inflation rate of 16 per cent. A one-size-fits-all wage may be able to be paid by big business however, will result in the demise of many small businesses and less jobs. Good work.
SARAH Hanson-Young and Adam Bandt's wife turning up at the ball in Parliament House with dresses covered in climate change graffiti; I cannot believe anyone could vote for the Greens. The worst part is we, the taxpayers, are paying them thousands of our dollars every week.
THE recent dust fire at Carrington ('Grain pain', Newcastle Herald 6/9) made me think of two words; ammonium nitrate. How quickly do issues (think Beirut) that could impact us go onto the back burner.
IN my opinion we don't need to be scientists to quickly realise that the recent fish kills near Mannering Park ('Fish kill answers proving elusive', Newcastle Herald 9/9) may have some connection to heated and superheated wastewater from the Vales Point Power Station when adult fish are swimming upstream to spawn. Then being affected by this superheated water, when travelling back downstream into the lake to normal temperatures. If that were the case there'd be no symptoms of any toxins, lack of oxygen or bacteria. It is interesting to know that fish farms use ice and iced water with liquid cloves chemicals to euthanize their fish for markets.
YOU would have to agree that the Coalition really have taken to opposition like a duck to an oven.
IN my opinion David Layzell, the Nationals state member for the Upper Hunter, has rejected the majority of his electorate with his comments about the Caledonian Hotel in Singleton. Is he arguing that that because he has a beer there, as does Barnaby Joyce and Matt Canavan, that it is all okay to ignore considered council decisions ('Flag fight', Herald 6/9)? I would think being so closely associated with the two men who in my opinion helped bring about the end of a conservative government is not a real vote winner.
IVAN Hecimovic, John Howard had the same approval ratings as Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and became prime minister. Mr Dutton is just waiting for the lights to go out in Labor la la land.
DAVID Stuart, (Short Takes 9/9), talks about Anthony Albanese walking on water; unlike Scott Morrison who was drowning in his own lies.
BACK to the 1960s on industrial relations isn't something to be proud of. I fought in these industrial conflicts and I can tell from personal experience, the only losers are the rank and file. The union blokes still get paid, the employers seem to care less and guess who is out in the cold? Back in the 1960s I was involved in two major strikes totalling more than eight months and it took many, many years to recover. If striking is your only and last option, think deeply about the effects that it will fall at your feet as in my experience no-one will really give a rat's what is happening to you.
