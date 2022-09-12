Australia becoming a republic can banish ghosts of colonial days

SO true, ('Coal: the planetary Jekyll and Hyde', Editorial, 8/9). Coal should still be included as part of our power supply for the foreseeable future. I am all for renewables and technology but for most of us the answer is still out of reach. With cost of living the way it is and inflation going the way it's going, most people are lucky to be able to afford their mortgage. I am sick of the back and forth arguments in the letters column in regard to climate change and the gobbledygook surrounding both sides. Let's come to an agreement that there is only so much the average joe can do in their own backyard and get on with it. I would be much happier with comments more about PFAS at Williamtown, because it seems everyone has forgotten about that issue. And don't get me started on how the good people of Stockton have been treated by the powers that be in regard to beach erosion. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But the same opinion rammed down your throat day after day usually results in a big spew, which I am having now!