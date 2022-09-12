Newcastle Herald
Letters, September 13 2022: Australia becoming a republic can banish ghosts of colonialism

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 13 2022 - 1:04am, first published September 12 2022 - 6:30pm
Australia becoming a republic can banish ghosts of colonial days

AN Australian republic is back on the agenda. There are two reasons to vote for it: a dislike of that privileged institution that is something of a relic in the modern world, with many other nations having dumped their royals. Secondly, becoming a republic shows the independence of a nation, like a teenager who has left home to stand alone.

