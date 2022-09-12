Locally owned Newcastle Cup hopes on track for start in 2022 edition

Hunter syndication company Australian Bloodstock plans to back up Rosehill winner Herman Hesse to race alongside stablemate Mankayan in the Newcastle Gold Cup (2300m) on Friday.
Nominations for the group 3 $250,000 race came out Monday and the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained pair were among 12 for the 16-horse maximum field. Given the low number, nominations were extended until Tuesday.
No Hunter-trained horses were among the nominations, which included four - Chalk Stream, Wyong Cup winner Durston, Yiyi and Born A King - from the premier stable of Chris Waller. Chalk Stream is of special interest given he was owned by Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week.
Maher and Eustace also have Through Irish Eyes among entries, which feature Arapaho (Bjorn Baker), Attorney (Matthew Smith), Carif (Peter and Paul Snowden), Raging Bull (David Payne) and Sacramento (Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott). Mankayan and Durston were $3.50 TAB favourites on Monday.
Herman Hesse was impressive at Rosehill on Saturday, powering to a two and a half-lengths victory in a benchmark 78 handicap over 2400m on a soft 5 surface.
Australian Bloodstock co-founder and director Jamie Lovett said connections were keen to race the six-year-old Frankel gelding six days later at Newcastle, given he recovers well.
Mankayan is another last-start winner for Australian Bloodstock. The seven-year-old gelding claimed a 2040m quality at Moonee Valley on August 20 and has been set for the Newcastle Cup, which Australian Bloodstock won with the Kris Lees-trained Mugatoo in 2020.
"We'll just see how he comes out of it," Lovett said of Herman Hesse. "Obviously he was good on Saturday and he needs a drying track, which he's going to get.
"The noms aren't big and he'd certainly get a run on the limit. I haven't spoken to Maher or Eustace [today], but after the race on Saturday we had a quick discussion about nominating, and provided he comes out of it OK, I'd say he will take his place.
"Mankayan will definitely run. We're on track there. They've deliberately spaced his runs and he's certainly appreciating it, if you look at his form."
Lovett said "I think both of ours will be some hope".
"Born A King is obviously racing really well in softer grade, Bjorn Baker's [Arapaho] is racing in good form and will be hard to run down in anything, Waller's are always hard to beat in that race, but ours are in good form, which is the main thing," he said.
Entries for the other group 3 races on the card, the Cameron Handicap (1500m) and Tibbie Stakes (1400m), attracted 19 horses each.
Australian Bloodstock's Lees-trained mare Le Villi was nominated for both events, but Lovett said she was likely to race against her own sex in the Tibbie.
"She trialled up nice," Lovett said. "She had a tough three-year-old campaign, but it looks like she's come up. It's probably too short for her, the Tibbie, but I think she'll run well."
Brad Widdup-trained Icebath, a winner of $4.3 million in prizemoney, headlines the Tibbie nominations. Newcastle trainers Lees (Kedah), Sam Kavanagh (Air To Air) and Paul Perry (Leading Lady) also had entries in the fillies and mares feature.
Special Reward, for Lees and Australian Bloodstock, will race in the Cameron Handicap. Cross Talk (Waterhouse and Bott) was a $2.80 TAB favourite, while Special Reward was $4.50.
The 2020 Newcastle Newmarket champion, the highest-rated Cameron entry at a benchmark of 104, bounced back to form last season with two listed race victories and will be third-up.
"Special Reward is pretty exposed now, but he's coming off a really good preparation last time," Lovett said. "I think he'll be right in it."
Lees also has Luncies among Cameron entries. Local nominations also include Kavanagh's Air To Air and Dashing Willoughby, and Mark Minervini's Super.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.