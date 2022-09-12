Newcastle Herald
Locally owned Newcastle Cup hopes on track for start in 2022 edition

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
Australian Bloodstock's Jamie Lovett, left, with trainer Kris Lees after Mugatoo's Newcastle Cup win in 2020. Picture by Marina Neil

Hunter syndication company Australian Bloodstock plans to back up Rosehill winner Herman Hesse to race alongside stablemate Mankayan in the Newcastle Gold Cup (2300m) on Friday.

