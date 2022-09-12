Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer-driver Dean Chapple finds an instant winner at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 12 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Chapple. Picture by Northern Daily Leader

Moonbi trainer-driver Dean Chapple expects former Western Districts pacer Jogalong Blue to pick up more victories in the region after easily winning on debut for his stable at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.