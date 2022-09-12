Trainer-driver Dean Chapple finds an instant winner at Newcastle

Moonbi trainer-driver Dean Chapple expects former Western Districts pacer Jogalong Blue to pick up more victories in the region after easily winning on debut for his stable at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
The five-year-old gelding led and raced clear in the straight to win the up to 40 ratings event by 10 metres in a 1:56:6 mile. It was just his third win in 43 starts and first since April 2021, at Parkes.
Despite regularly running unplaced at big odds on western NSW tracks, Jogalong Blue lived up to Chapple's expectations as a $3.20 chance on Monday.
"I've only had him 10 days, and as soon as I got him, he's been working with some of my better horses and doing a good job," said Chapple, who bought the horse for clients.
"When he was in front he just wanted to roll along and he was happy to do it. A 56:6 is a good mile rate. I expected him to win but probably not that easily.
"It's pretty hard out [west], and there were no Sydneysiders here today, so he got it pretty easy. He's only a low grade so there's plenty more wins in him."
Chapple's Newcastle-based daughter, Elly, added to the success later in the day with a win driving long-shot Marika Springfield for trainer James Kennedy.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
