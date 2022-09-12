Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Down the fairway, golf 2022: Josh Fuller gets in swing for big summer

By James Gardiner
September 12 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Fuller fired a one-under 70 to win the Hunter River district Championships at Kurri Kurri on Sunday. Picture by Dave Tease (Golf NSW)

ARMED with a remodelled swing, The Vintage young gun Josh Fuller is banking on a big summer to lower his world amateur ranking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.