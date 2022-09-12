ARMED with a remodelled swing, The Vintage young gun Josh Fuller is banking on a big summer to lower his world amateur ranking.
The early signs are strong. Fuller shot one-under 70 to win the Hunter River District Championships at Kurri Kurri on Sunday. He finished a stroke in front of local Josh Ubdinac.
Playing his first tournament since "making some changes to my swing", Fuller had four birdies to go with three bogeys in a "pretty steady round".
"I had a lot of birdie opportunities but the putter was a bit cold," Fuller said. "It was my first competition event in about six weeks.
"I have been doing some technical stuff with my coach Anthony Summers on my swing. I have made some changes at impact. I am trying to be a bit more upright. My swing was too inconsistent."
Next for Fuller, who is a member of the NSW High Performance squad, is the country championships at Shoalhaven Heads on November 11-12, before a big December and January featuring world ranking events.
"It is nice to start the next few months off with a win," Fuller said. "I am heading to Victoria for two weeks to try and pre-qualify for the Australian Open and also play the Vic Amateur.
"Then in January there are the big four - Master of the Amateurs, Australian Amateur, NSW Amateur and Avondale Medal."
Fuller, 20, spent nearly all of June and July in the USA, where he played four tournaments - Dogwood Invitational, Rice Planters Amateur, Trans-Mississippi Amateur and Porter Cup.
"It was awesome to experience what it was like to play golf and live on the road for seven weeks away from home," he said. "Being by yourself, getting on and off flights, getting the body right .. it was really good.
"The first tournament over there, The Dogwood, the winner shot 22 under. It was like wow, these guys go low over here. My best result was in the Trans-Miss. I made the cut and finished a few over, but it was a good week considering it was my first time over there.
"I played steady. That trip was to get experience and learn what I need to do the next time I am over there. Hopefully I can get my world ranking down and get into some of the bigger events."
** Charlestown professional Blake Windred flew out for Europe on Saturday ahead of the Challenge Tour event, the Open de Portugal.
** AAP REPORTS: Shane Lowry has hailed his victory in the BMW PGA Championship as "one for the good guys" as he produced a flawless performance to edge out Ryder Cup teammates Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at Wentworth.
Rahm had set a testing clubhouse target of 16 under par following a stunning final round of 62 on Sunday.
However, Lowry responded with an eagle and five birdies of his own in a closing 65 to finish 17 under, the former Open champion not carding a single bogey in a tournament reduced to 54 holes following the cancellation of Friday's play after the death of the Queen.
McIlroy found himself needing to eagle the 18th to force a play-off with Lowry but his putt from 23 feet finish millimetres right of the hole.
The tournament had featured 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series - American Talor Gooch was their top finisher in fourth - and Lowry had said at the start of the week that he "can't stand" them being in the field.
"I made no secret how I feel about the whole thing," Lowry said. "I wanted to win for myself first and foremost, but for everyone that has stayed loyal to this Tour, I really feel this is one for the good guys."
