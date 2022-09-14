A cafe dedicated to giving people living with disability a chance at employment has opened in Mayfield.
It's called CIMS at the Coliseum and it's next door to Coliseum Antiques, at the home of the former Vincent's at the Coliseum.
This is the second cafe CIM Supports has opened in recent months. Fat Possum Cafe opened at Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary in July and a third cafe is opening soon at Boolaroo.
CIMS is a disability support service, based at Boolaroo, that aims to deliver "compassionate, inclusive, meaningful support" for people with a disability.
The team helps clients access better housing and independent living options; to participate in meaningful community activities; and to achieve meaningful supported employment with paid award wages.
That's where CIMS at the Coliseum comes in.
"Our cafe at One Mile within the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary has allowed us to employ eight people with disabilities," CIMS business manager Chris Russell said.
"We're paying them the award wage to help build their confidence, capacity and knowledge to help them secure more employment opportunities within the community.
"The response we had from the disability community closer to Newcastle was fantastic, so we were on the lookout for another venue close by, found this one advertised, and had to have it.
"At Mayfield we have so far have given seven people with disabilities the chance to obtain the same opportunities as those at Fat Possum Cafe."
CIMS at the Coliseum's menu has all-day breakfast options, light meals, wraps, salads, toasties, sandwiches, and a selection of cakes and slices.
There's also The Classics - beef and bacon cheeseburger, hot dog, pie, sausage roll and fries - plus vegetarian and gluten-free options.
The cafe stocks locally produced honey, uses Crema coffee, and Altitude is the bean of choice. There is also a daily specials board.
"Our Mayfield cafe is licensed and we will aim to open on Friday and Saturday nights in the coming months to cater for cocktails, tapas, and wine and cheese-focused menus," Russell said.
"We are looking to introduce a Hunter Valley wine of the month, too, to showcase the region.
"Our cocktails are a blend of Mr Consistent to make this easier for our participants with their RSA, and to produce great tasting cocktails every time."
All cocktails on the menu are just $12.
