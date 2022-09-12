Man accused of murdering boy, 16, knew of ice link to psychosis, jury hears

A MAN accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy at Charlestown while he was "psychotic" had relapsed into methamphetamine use in the days prior despite knowing the drug had caused him to suffer psychosis in the past, a jury has been told.
Chadley Sheridan, 25, does not deny killing the teenager in an unprovoked attack while he was in bed at a unit on Charlestown Road on the night of March 15, 2021. But he has pleaded not guilty to murder and raised a defence of mental health impairment, claiming he did not know what he was doing was wrong because he was suffering from psychosis.
The experts agree that, at the time he strangled the teenager, Mr Sheridan was psychotic, experiencing auditory hallucinations and bizarre delusions and was not able to reason the wrongfulness of his actions.
During his closing address on Monday, Crown prosecutor Rob Munro said Mr Sheridan appeared to be functioning well before relapsing into drugs in the days before he suffered the psychotic episode and strangled the teenager to death.
Mr Munro said there was no evidence Mr Sheridan had suffered any symptoms of psychosis in the last 18 months while he was in jail.
"If this was a chronic illness made worse by the use of ice, you might think there would be a single example of the accused having psychosis in the absence of ice," he said. "That is not here."
He said Mr Sheridan's past episodes of mental illness were "closely linked" to ice use and in the days before the teenager's death Mr Sheridan had "voluntarily injected ice knowing that in the past he had used ice and it had caused psychotic symptoms".
It was an attack on a boy who was minding his own business and trying to go to sleep.- Crown prosecutor Rob Munro said.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
