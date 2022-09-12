Newcastle Herald
Man accused of murdering boy, 16, knew of ice link to psychosis, jury hears

By Sam Rigney
September 12 2022 - 5:00am
Police examine the scene.

A MAN accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy at Charlestown while he was "psychotic" had relapsed into methamphetamine use in the days prior despite knowing the drug had caused him to suffer psychosis in the past, a jury has been told.

