Wealth of legal experience Advertising Feature

WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE: Burgess Thomson are located in brand new offices at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle. For more information call (02) 4929 5602 or visit www.burgessthomson.com.au.

When it comes to issues like family wealth and business succession, planning ahead is critical.

High net wealth individuals need to consider ways to protect their assets and continue their family legacy, both during their lifetime and after their death.



Specialist family wealth lawyers like Burgess Thomson can assist across a number of areas including estate planning, asset protection, tax minimisation, and much more.

Family Wealth Succession

Formulating and implementing a plan early is the best way to allow asset and wealth protection to occur according to your wishes, according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.



"Whilst protecting your assets after your death is of importance, it is also key to ensure assets are adequately protected during your lifetime," James said.



"Burgess Thomson are able to assist with asset protection strategies, advice and support regarding business structure and advice on superannuation law including implementation of self-managed superannuation funds.



"We can advise you of the benefits and risks of varying options, helping you to make an informed decision that best meets your unique needs and circumstance."



The expertise Burgess Thomson provides will ensure your family's wealth is protected and preserved.



They can also assist with the preparation of wills, testamentary trusts, powers of attorney and appointments of enduring guardian catering for your unique situation.

Business Succession

Research suggests that over 65% of family businesses fail when passed onto the second generation.

This can be avoided through the implementation of an effective business succession process.

"Business succession planning can be complex and unique in each situation, particularly when considering who may be suitable to take over the business," James said. "But a well constructed plan will support family businesses allowing business owners to retire or to rest easy knowing that the business is protected in the worst-case event of their death or incapacity."



The team at Burgess Thomson are well equipped to assist individuals, their businesses and their families to arrange a unique Business Succession Plan that caters to the business and people involved."

The law firm is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded since 1983 and is listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top ranked law firms.



Burgess Thomson's areas of expertise include:

Wills and Testamentary Trusts

Appointment of Enduring Guardian and Power of Attorney documents

Shareholder Agreements

Buy/Sell Agreements

Advice and support on business structuring

Company Power of Attorney

Asset protection

Personal estate planning

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law. His personal approach, dedication and attention to detail ensures he has a loyal following of repeat clients.

James has over 20 years experience and holds a Master of Laws degree from University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from University of NSW. He has also completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.