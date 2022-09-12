FRANCIS Drolet has been crowned MVP for the Newcastle Northstars in 2022 and club officials remain hopeful of getting the Canadian import back next season.
Fresh from featuring in the Australian Ice Hockey League decider, the Northstars held their presentation at Club Macquarie on Monday night with Drolet taking out the top individual honour.
He now joins Italian club Varese before potentially returning for a third campaign at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, having first played pre-COVID in 2019.
The AIHL import quota is set to revert to four, doubling this year's maximum of two, as part of an expanded national men's competition in 2023.
"We're expecting he [Drolet] will be coming back, but anything can happen," Northstars boss Garry Dore said.
Mackenzie Gallagher, Liam Manwarring, Patty Ward and Tim Stanger were among the other prize winners for the Novocastrians in 2022.
Gallagher was most improved, captain Manwarring the homegrown MVP, most dedicated player went to Ward and Stanger received the coaches award.
Ethan Hawes (rookie) and Kevin Noble (coach) recently picked up AIHL trophies.
Last week Brisbane were officially confirmed as an AIHL addition for 2023. Perth are poised to return after a COVID hiatus. Central Coast and Adelaide could also join.
"We're expecting to have nine-to-10 teams next year, we're just waiting on final confirmations," Dore said.
The Northstars narrowly went down to Goodall Cup champions Canberra Brave in the AIHL grand final in Melbourne earlier this month, having lined up for three play-offs in as many days.
Dore hailed the club's performance on and off the ice, including sell-out crowds at home on multiple occasions.
"We had a great following this year, so many new fans and sponsors. It was all pretty amazing," Dore said.
