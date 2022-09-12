Newcastle Herald
Ice Hockey: Francis Drolet named MVP for Newcastle Northstars in 2022

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
September 12 2022 - 8:00pm
Newcastle Northstars' MVP Francis Drolet. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

FRANCIS Drolet has been crowned MVP for the Newcastle Northstars in 2022 and club officials remain hopeful of getting the Canadian import back next season.

